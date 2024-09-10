Army Corps Finalizing Flood Mitigation Results for Huron River

September 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to deliver its flood mitigation results for the Huron River by the end of September.



The results are based on four years of data collected by the group "Residents Working Against Huron River Flooding."



"They're using the data we've collected to develop a model to identify what mitigation efforts will work on those creeks upstream to hold back some of the water, so we don't keep getting inundated during high rain events," says the group's founder Dr. Amber Bismack.



Homeowners on Ore Lake especially, have dealt with minor flooding most of the summer, mainly due to periods of heavy rain.



"Once we get those results, the community will be pursuing grant funding to do that work upstream," says Bismack. "That said, Hamburg Township does put a lot of focus and effort in removing the weeds in the river downstream of us, so the river flows out more."



Bismack says the group also is working with Howell's Innovation Academy to identify direct implications of development on flooding. One of their students published a study on wetland changes linked below.



Meanwhile, a Flood Insurance Information meeting will be held at the Hamburg Township office October 21 at 7:00 pm.



Photo courtesy of "Residents Working Against Huron River Flooding."