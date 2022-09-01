Road Closure In Howell Township Today

A road closure is planned today and tomorrow in Howell Township.



Armond Road will be closed between Henderson Road and Byron Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the closure is needed so that crews can place gravel on the road.



The roads will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be permitted and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.



The project is expected to be completed on Friday.