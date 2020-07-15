Armed Robbery Suspect Faces New Assault Charge

July 15, 2020

By Jon King





A court hearing is set next week for a Detroit man on a new charge while already facing trial on charges he stole items from several local stores and fled from police.



28-year-old Bryan James Busher is charged with armed robbery, first-degree retail fraud, organized retail crime and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer after the December 24th incident at the Genoa Township Walmart. Authorities say Busher and another man had pushed out a shopping cart full of items without paying, and then loaded the items into a van before driving away. Busher is accused of implying he had a gun when confronted by an employee.



After deputies located the van on eastbound I-96 near the Lake Chemung entrance ramp, they attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued, until the van crashed at the Pleasant Valley Road entrance ramp on eastbound I-96, where Busher and the other suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Busher was arrested after being located by a drone.



Although the property allegedly stolen from the Walmart was recovered, further investigation revealed items reported stolen on the same day, including from the Polo Store at the Tanger Outlet Center and the Lowe’s store in Genoa Township. The other suspect was never identified and remains at large. A motion hearing on the charges is set for August 20th in front of Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty.



Busher is also facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for a fight with an inmate while in custody. A pre-trial on that count is set for July 20th in front of District Court Judge Shauna Murphy.



Photo - Michigan Department of Corrections 2018