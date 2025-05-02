Armed Robbery At Clyde Road Mobil In Hartland Township

May 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A suspect made off with cash and smokes following an armed robbery at a gas station in Hartland Township early this morning.



At approximately 3:15am, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Clyde Road Mobil near US 23 on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.



The Office said initial investigation has revealed that an unknown aged black male wearing all black clothing and a black facemask had entered the store at approximately 3:15am.



Once inside, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and threatened the store employee forcing them to open the cash register. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes the subject fled the area on foot.



The suspect was described as standing approximately 5'10"-5'11" with a medium build. There is no vehicle description at this time.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.



Photo: Google Street View