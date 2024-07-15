Armed Robber Targets Hampton Inn Brighton

July 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The search continues for an armed robber who took cash from the front desk of the Hampton Inn Brighton.



According to police, officers were dispatched around 1:20 am Monday.



Prior to arrival, officers were advised that the suspect had entered the Hampton Inn Suites, went into the bathroom, and then exited the hotel. The same suspect then reentered the hotel armed and wearing a mask. The suspect went behind the front desk counter where a hotel employee was sitting, opened the cash drawer, took the money, and exited the hotel.



Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and checked on the welfare of the hotel employee who was not injured. Officers immediately set a perimeter around the area and began searching for the suspect. The City of Brighton Police Department’s Crime Scene Response Team was called in to process the scene.



After the evidence collection was completed, officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time.



The City of Brighton Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Green Oak Township Police, Hamburg Township Police Department, Howell City Police Department, and the Northfield Township Police Department.