Funeral Services Set For Howell Graduate Stabbed To Death

July 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral services have been set for a Howell native who was stabbed to death during an altercation in Ypsilanti.



The obituary for 22-year-old Ari Clarke states he died on July 5th. He graduated from Howell High School in 2018, and was described as an “immensely talented artist and musician”.



19-year-old James Lee Trussell has been charged in Clarke’s death and is facing a single count of felony open murder in 14-A District Court in Washtenaw County. Bond was denied. Court records list the offense date as July 4th. Prosecutors said the two had been arguing and Trussell stabbed Clarke for “looking at his girlfriend”. Trussell initially fled but was later taken into custody. He’s scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference July 20th.



Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Clarke are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes in Swartz Creek. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8pm on Friday, July 14th and from 2pm on Saturday, July 15th up until the funeral service at 3pm.



A link to Clarke's obituary is provided.