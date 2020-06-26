Arguments Set In Appeal Of Lawsuit Against GM

June 26, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Arguments are set next month in an appeal involving a lawsuit against General Motors alleging contamination from the Milford Proving Grounds.



The lawsuit, which represents several dozen Brighton Township residents, was filed in 2017 and alleges contamination of the plaintiffs’ groundwater and that GM committed fraud by concealing its knowledge of the contamination. Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty last year granted General Motors’ motion for a stay of trial, or temporarily halting judicial proceedings, pending a Court of Appeals order. But records show that oral arguments are set to be heard by the appeals panel on July 9th in Lansing.



The lawsuit was initially filed in Livingston County Circuit Court, but was later moved to U.S. District Court in Detroit after GM asserted that the claims were covered under its 2009 bankruptcy. A judge returned the case back to the county level. Through the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for property damage and personal injury caused by GM’s alleged pollution and for the cost of obtaining drinkable water.



GM maintains the suit has no merit as salt deposits naturally occur in the area, adding that salt usage at the Milford Proving Grounds has been significantly reduced. Alexander Memmen, attorney for the plaintiffs, previously told WHMI the contamination dates back to at least 1985 and GM has literally been pouring tons of salt onto its property.