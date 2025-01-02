Argument Reportedly Leads to Ingham Co. Woman Being Stabbed New Year's Eve

Amanda Forrester



An Ingham County woman is recovering after reportedly being stabbed late New Year's Eve.



Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Waldo Road, in Wheatfield Twp., for an assault just before midnight Dec. 31, according to a press release.



A 33-year-old Mason woman told deputies that she had allegedly been stabbed in the chest by a 26-year-old Jackson County woman following an argument.



The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the Ingham County Jail.



Charges are pending following the investigation review by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.