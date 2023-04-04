Argentine Twp Police Ask for Help in Counterfeit Scheme

April 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com







The Argentine Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a counterfeit money scheme at various Speedway gas stations throughout Genesee County.









The most recent bust was in Argentine Township, where police seized counterfeit $100 bills that were used in cash transactions at a Speedway gas station. The bills even passed a counterfeit ink detection test, which checks the validity of fake currency.







Police have photos of two people they believe may be part of the scheme. The suspects may have used the fake money at other locations in the area.







According to the Department of Treasury, an estimated $70 million in counterfeit cash is currently in circulation throughout the United States.







Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Engel at 810-735-5317.