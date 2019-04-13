Argentine Township Woman Charged With Theft Of Little League Funds

April 13, 2019

Thousands of dollars believed to have been stolen from a local Little League program has resulted in charges against an Argentine Township woman.



41-year-old Stephanie Suzanne Blackburn was charged last month in 67th District Court in Fenton with a single count of embezzlement between one and twenty thousand dollars. Blackburn was the president of Linden Little League from 2012 until October of 2018, when she left the organization. Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter told MLive that a new board came on and requested financial information from the bank. After seeing suspicious activity, they contacted the police. Sutter says it’s believed Blackburn used the embezzled funds for her personal use.



Shelly McFarlane, Blackburn’s attorney, was quoted as saying, “There are two sides to every story” and that they were, “working towards a fair and just resolution." Blackburn is due back in court April 18th for a probable cause conference. (JK)