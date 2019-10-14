Argentine Township Police Get New K9 Partner

The newest member of the Argentine Township Police Department is already on the beat, four paws and all.



Trinity, a male 1½-year-old Czech shepherd, joined the department earlier this month thanks to community donations and a $9,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. That money allowed the department to pay not only Trinity, but also her training. That will take place starting Monday at the Combined Regional Emergency Services Training center at Oakland University, where Trinity and her handler, Officer Tony Matthews, will spend six weeks learning drug detection and tracking. Trinity will take over for the department’s previous K9, Felony, which belonged to Officer Scott Conner. But Conner has left for a full-time position in Chesaning.



However, continued funding is an issue and officials are asking the community to nominate the Argentine Township Police Department for the Aftermath Services K9 grant competition, which will award more than $16,000 in grants this year. You can do that through the link below. (JK)