Argentine Township Home Destroyed By Fire

September 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Argentine Township home was destroyed by fire early Sunday.



The fire destroyed a home on Majestic Wood Drive. The Tri-County Times reports police and fire departments responded to the blaze shortly before 3am to the four-alarm fire. Argentine Township’s Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Kurtz said ten fire departments responded to help supply water and manpower on scene. He said the homeowner reported the fire started on the back deck, possibly from a portable fire pit that might not have been completely extinguished.



Kurtz told the Times the home was engulfed in flames when he arrived on scene with their tanker and unfortunately, the home was a total loss. Everyone in the home was able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.