Shoulder Work In Argentine Township Could Cause Delays

May 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Shoulder work is planned in Argentine Township today.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be working on the shoulders of Lahring Road between Hogan Road and Hoisington Road. Work is expected to take place between 7:30am and 1pm.



Shoulder work is also planned on Silver Lake Road between Murray Road and Bird Road between 1pm and 3:30pm.



The Road Commission advises that the roads will be open to local traffic, school buses and emergency services. However, officials caution delays are possible and motorists should allow extra time if traveling in the area.