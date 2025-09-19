Road Advisories For WHMI Listening Area

September 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In Argentine Township, the Livingston County Road Commission advises that Argentine Road at the bridge is now open and motorists are already using it; further thanking everyone for their patience.



Over in Salem Township, a culvert replacement project is now complete on Pontiac Trail between N. Territorial Road and 6 Mile.



In Dexter Township this Saturday, a culvert replacement project is expected to take only the one day to complete. North Territorial Road will be closed to thru-traffic between Dexter Townhall Road and Dexter-Pinckney Road.



Next week, lane closures are scheduled on I-96 in the Howell area. Westbound I-96 will have two lanes closed between Grand River to Beck Road for guardrail repairs on Tuesday, from 9am to 1pm.