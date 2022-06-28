Argentine Road Closed In Oceola Township

June 28, 2022

A lengthy road project and closure recently got underway in Oceola Township.



Argentine Road, south of M-59, is being reconstructed and work got underway Monday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as Argentine Road is closed and motorists should plan accordingly.



Residents and emergency vehicles will have access to their homes from Golf Club Road.



The estimated project completion date is August 12th.



