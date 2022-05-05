Paving Projects Today In Argentine Township

May 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some paving projects are planned in Argentine Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be paving Silver Lake Road from Murray Road to Bird Road today from 7am to 11am.



Crews will also be paving Duffield Road from the north village limits of Gaines to Grand Blanc Road. That work will be done from roughly noon until 6pm.



Both roads will be closed to thru-traffic.



The Commission advises that motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.