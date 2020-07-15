Argentine Man Sentenced To Probation For Nose-Wiping Incident

July 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down to an Argentine Township man who wiped his nose on a store clerk after being asked to wear a face mask.



68-year-old Rex Gomoll was charged with assault and battery after the May 2nd incident at the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw Street in Holly. On Tuesday, he was ordered to serve one year of probation and undergo counseling. He must also comply with all state and federal mask requirements.



Gomoll was arrested after he was seen on surveillance video from the store wiping his nose on a clerk’s sleeve after she advised him that all in-store customers had to wear a mask to enter the store as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors. Gomoll, who reportedly told her "Here, I will use this as a mask” continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving and driving away in a van.



He entered a no contest plea in June in Oakland County District Court after serving three days in jail.