Argentine Firefighters Look to The Public To Help Assistant Chief

May 28, 2019

Firefighters with a local department are requesting the public’s help and support for a lifelong member of their family.



Assistant Argentine Fire Chief Frank Hatton joined the department in October 1984. Since that time, Chief Matt Lafferty says Hatton has dedicated himself to protecting the community he was raised in. His son Jeremy is also a firefighter with the department. But Hatton’s life changed in August of 2018 when he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Then earlier this month it was determined he would need a lung transplant to survive.



And while he is now on the transplant list, Chief Lafferty says that even with insurance, Hatton’s medical bills are already adding up to an amount higher than even the firefighter association can help with. There is also the expected cost for medication once Hatton receives the transplant that Lafferty says will equal cost of a new a new car every year. Chief Lafferty says Hatton is “strong willed and isn’t the type to ask for help” but that after spending the last 35 years being the one providing help to his community, he’s hoping the community, “will step up and thank him for all the sacrifices he’s made helping others.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising $100,000. You’ll find a link for that below. (JK)