Maintenance On Argentine Dam Wednesday

April 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Maintenance work is planned Wednesday on the Argentine Dam in Argentine Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be performing maintenance on the Argentine Dam on Silver Lake Road between Seymour Road and Sunset Way on Wednesday from 7:30am to 9am. Flaggers will be controlling traffic.



The Genesee County Road Commission asks that motorists drive safely near the work zone.