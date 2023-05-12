Argentine Dam Gate Replacement Project Continues

May 12, 2023

The Argentine Dam gate replacement project is picking back up.



The Genesee County Road Commission will continue repairing the gate on the Argentine Dam on Silver Lake Road between North and South Seymour Roads. The work will begin on Monday. The project initially got underway in May of last year.



In the late fall of 2019, a principal spillway on the dam failed. That caused both Lobdell and Bennett Lakes to lose around 11 inches of water in roughly five days. Residents then pushed for repairs due to the poor condition of the dam.



During the work, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained with a temporary traffic signal. The Road Commission says motorists should expect delays and allow additional time to reach their destination.



The estimated completion date is Friday, June 23rd.