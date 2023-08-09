Areas of Genoa Township Playground Fenced for Repairs

August 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



This week, areas of the Genoa Township Park playground are closed while repairs are being made to the protective rubber surfacing around the park’s playground equipment.



According to a notice from Genoa Township, a fence will be installed around each piece of playground equipment as the work is done.



Guests are asked not to enter the fenced areas while repairs are underway.



The rest of the playground will be open for park guests. The park’s normal visiting hours are also in place.



Repairs will continue the rest of this week and likely into the weekend.



A link to the notice from Genoa Township, posted on Tuesday, August 8, is provided below.