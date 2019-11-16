Area Man Enters Plea, Admits To Stealing Club Keno Cash

A Fenton man has admitted to stealing more than $30,000 in Club Keno tickets from a Livingston County party store.



20-year-old Cade Eversole recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell and pleaded guilty as charged to one count each of forging/counterfeiting a lottery ticket and unauthorized computer use.



The plea was entered under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act which, if granted, means Eversole’s record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation. Eversole will be allowed to withdraw his plea if the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act is not granted. He was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday and is set to be sentenced December 19th.



Authorities say Eversole accessed a lottery machine behind the counter at The Tyrone Party Store on Center Road. He reportedly printed off lottery tickets without paying for them. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft and says Eversole stole approximately $31,000 worth of tickets in total.



Had he gone to trial and been convicted, Eversole faced up to five years in prison. (DK/JK)