Area Law Enforcement Help Lead School Safety Training At Statewide SEPLA Conference

June 24, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Brighton police and members of the Livingston Regional SWAT team helped provide active assailant training to school resource officers from around Michigan during a statewide school safety conference last week.



Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Officer Robert Eccles, members of the Livingston Regional SWAT team and Pirochta provided hands-on, active assailant scenario-based training to about 83 school resource officers during the 2026 Schools, Educators, Police Liaison Association, or SEPLA, conference.



Pirochta, who once served as a school resource officer at Brighton High School, has been involved with SEPLA since 2007.



“Every Brighton police officer who works as a school resource officer attends the SEPLA conference as part of their continuing education,” Pirochta said. “Attendees are put through several scenarios throughout the 8-hour training session. The training includes force-on-force with simulations, decision-making, tactical first aid, room entry tactics, low visibility, and hallway movements, to name a few items. This training is designed to create stress and provide critical skills necessary when responding to an active assailant situation.”



The lead instructor for the simulations was Sgt. Kendall Kretzschmer of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Livingston Regional SWAT Team.



The Livingston Regional SWAT team, which has conducted the scenario-based training for SEPLA since 2011, consists of officers and deputies from the cities of Brighton and Howell, Hamburg Township, Green Oak Township, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The team also has tactical medics from Livingston County EMS.



SEPLA is a nonprofit organization focused on providing training and networking opportunities that help create open communication between law enforcement officers, educators, students, parents and the community.



The conference also included several keynote speakers addressing school safety and best practices.



Several area officials also serve on the SEPLA board, including Jeff Soli, director of safety and security for Fowlerville Community Schools; Chris McAuliffe, principal with Brighton Area Schools; retired Brighton Police Sgt. Mike Mitchell; and Pirochta.



The annual conference was held June 15-17 at the Comfort Inn Conference Center in Mt. Pleasant.