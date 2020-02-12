Area Firefighters & Cadets Conduct Ice Rescue Training

February 12, 2020

Two Ice Rescue Training events were held in Livingston County this past weekend.



Putnam and Unadilla Firefighters trained on Woodburn Lake in Unadilla while Cadets from the Livingston County Firefighter Training Academy trained on Woodland Lake in Brighton. There are 17 Cadets in the Class of 2020 representing fire departments from Brighton, Green Oak, Hamburg, Hartland, Howell, Putnam and South Lyon.



The entire academy program encompasses a total of close to 300 hours of total training, with the ice rescue training being a small portion of that. The Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team – DART provided refreshments and rehab services for both of these events. (JK)



Pictures courtesy of Mac Perrine & DART