Area Agency On Aging 1-B Implementation Plan Receives Approval

August 2, 2019

A plan to increase and better services for older adults in the area has received approval from Livingston County’s leaders.



The Area Agency on Aging 1-B provides services to older adults and people with disabilities in a six-county region that includes Livingston County. Some of the organization’s offerings include advocacy, transportation assistance, home care and adult day services. The Agency has assessed the needs of older county residents and developed a plan to provide assistance that addresses those identified needs.



The nonprofit’s 2020-2022 Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) outlines the organization’s priorities for the coming fiscal year, which begins October 1st and ends September 30th of 2020. Some of the priorities include implementing the Agency’s Advocacy Strategy to secure increased state, federal, and/or local support, expand Medical Nutrition Therapy throughout Region 1-B to Medicare recipients, develop a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Public Policy Platform, and increase fundraising capacity and grant seeking activities.



The plan was brought before the county’s Board of Commissioners Monday and received unanimous approval. The AIP can be viewed in its entirety at the link below. (DK)