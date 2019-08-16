Area Agency On Aging Holding Contest For "Caregiver Champions"

August 16, 2019

Nominations are being sought for a contest that will honor caregivers as the unsung heroes supporting the area’s senior citizens.



The Area Agency on Aging 1-B is a nonprofit that connects seniors, family caregivers and adults with disabilities to a range of local resources and services. The Agency wants to recognize a caregiver from each of the six counties it serves, which includes Livingston County. The organization is holding its first-ever Caregiver Champions contest, according to Agency spokesperson Kathleen Yanik. She tells WHMI it was inspired by those who do so much for others and give so much of themselves. The winner from each county will be selected to receive $500 and will be honored at an appreciation and awards luncheon in November.



To be eligible for the contest, nominated caregivers must be caring for a family member who is 60 or older and lives in one of the counties served by the Agency. Nominations are being accepted through October 18th and Yanik notes a person may nominate themselves. Nominators will be asked for an essay that explains how the caregiver reaches out to the community for help and how they practice self-care. The essay must be 700 words or less.



The Caregiver Champions Appreciation and Awards Luncheon on November 16th will include a three-course meal, music, resource vendors, pampering services, and giveaways. Former WDIV-TV host and meteorologist Chuck Gaidica will also give the keynote address to share his experience of caring for his mother and offer advice.



Additional details about the contest and luncheon can be found at the link below. (DK)





Photo credit: AAA 1-B