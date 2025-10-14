Arc Livingston Hosting Free Movie For IDEA 50th Anniversary

October 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free movie screening is set next week to celebrate the passing of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or IDEA.



The Arc Livingston is hosting the event.



The movie 'Out of My Mind' will be shown Thursday, October 23rd at the Howell Historic Theater. It’s based on the novel written by Sharon M. Draper, and is rated PG. “Melody, a non-verbal sixth grader with cerebral palsy, starts mainstream education and inspires others, leading her school's quiz team to success”.



The event is free to attend and people are encouraged to bring family and friends for a special night together.



Doors open at 5pm, with the movie at 6pm. Popcorn, drinks, and candy will be available for purchase.



The event coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the passing of IDEA.



The Arc Livingston is a non-profit organization that “empowers people with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they as citizens are valued and they can participate fully in their community”.



A link to more information is provided.