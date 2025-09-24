Tickets On Sale For Arc Livingston's Annual Holiday Fashion Show

September 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is gearing up for its premier fundraiser of the year that benefits people with developmental disabilities and their families.



The Arc Livingston’s Holiday Fashion Show helps to kick off the festive season and celebrates the accomplishments of people in the local community with developmental disabilities as they have their moment on the runway. It’s set Thursday, November 20th at Crystal Gardens Event Center and features a sit-down dinner, open bar, prizes, and a live and silent auction.



All event proceeds support people with developmental disabilities and their families in Livingston County through The Arc Livingston’s programs and supports.



Arc Development Associate Kasey Hilton tells WHMI all funds received stay in Livingston County, and everything they provide is free – meaning support for families from the time they find out their child has a disability into adulthood.



The most recent impact report showed The Arc helped serve and support over 7,000 families in Livingston County last year. However, Hilton says they have grown exponentially in the past two years with the number of people they’ve been able to support; and they want to continue that trajectory of being able to help even more people and increase awareness of The Arc and what it does.



Hilton said they rely on two main fundraisers annually but also accept in-kind donations. With the growth they’ve had, she said they’re hoping to make new connections with individuals and businesses who support their mission.



The Arc’s Annual Holiday Fashion Show is their largest fundraiser, and this marks the 32nd year.



Tickets are on sale now, and sponsorships as well as donations for live and silent auctions are being sought.



Hilton noted a lot of members and the people they help support are the models in the fashion show. She said it offers an opportunity to celebrate people with disabilities in the county and lift them up, while showing other people in the community “just how incredible people with disabilities are, what they are capable of doing, and making the night all about them”.



Hilton added “it’s a ton of fun and so nice to be able to see the community come together to support people with disabilities because they are here and they want to show how incredible they are and what an asset they bring to the community”.



Hilton said they have a wide range of sponsorship opportunities available, even at $150 for an Arc member to attend the fashion show, all the way up to the largest options.

Live and silent auction items are also being accepted, and Hilton said they welcome items that are actually affordable and attainable for people in attendance.



Those interested can email Hilton at Kasey@arclivingston.org or call the office 517-546-1228.



Ticket sales end November 14th. More information is in the provided link.