The Arc Livingston's Holiday Fashion Show

November 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ticket sales for The Arc Livingston’s Holiday Fashion Show will close at noon on Thursday – the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year.



The annual event will take place on Thursday, November 21st at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township and benefit people with developmental disabilities and their families in Livingston County.



Organizers say there is still time to get your tickets to “join in on this magical holiday evening”.



Executive Director Laura Sauer said “The Holiday Fashion Show brings so much joy as the community comes together to celebrate the interests and accomplishments of people with developmental disabilities as they have their moment on the runway. The generous community support for this event is critical to provide people with developmental disabilities and their families vital services like educational advocacy, inclusive social events, support services, representative payee services and more all year long.”



The Holiday Fashion Show includes a sit-down dinner, open bar, silent and live auctions, and more.



The evening’s highlight is a “fashion show” where The Arc Livingston’s members show off their finest holiday looks while attendees celebrate the members’ accomplishments – making for “a holiday event you do not want to miss!”.



Tickets and sponsorships are available until noon on November 14th.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the provided link, or call the office at 517-546-1228.