Arc Livingston Launches Inclusive Book List During Disability Pride Month

July 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





July marks Disability Pride Month and a local non-profit is not only celebrating but has launched an inclusive book list.



The Arc Livingston launched its Inclusive Book List during July’s Disability Pride Month by partnering with local libraries and the 2 Dandelions Bookstore in Brighton to feature inclusive book displays, a bookmark contest celebrating inclusion, and book readings. Libraries participating include the Brighton District Library, Cromaine District Library in Hartland, Howell Carnegie Library, and Pinckney Community Public Library.



Arc Livingston Executive Director Laura Sauer said “Disability Pride Month celebrates people with disabilities, and we could not think of a better time to launch this inclusive book list that features books both written by and about people with disabilities. We can’t thank our partners enough for helping to increase inclusion in our community through these incredible books.”



The inclusive book list was created by one of The Arc Livingston’s Family Advocates, Kasey Hilton. With Hilton’s background in education, she developed the list out of her passion for both reading and creating a community of inclusion for all people. To add creativity for July, a bookmark contest was also created. Participants are asked to create original artwork with the theme of “we are all better together.”



Hilton said “I am so excited to see these books being featured at our wonderful local libraries and bookstore. We are big believers that when people see themselves in what they read or get the chance to learn about others who are different from them, it opens a world of empathy and understanding.”



Hilton told WHMI Disability Pride Month is held during July because July 26th marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law in 1990 - 34 years ago. She said it provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to show how proud they are of being a person with a disability and the things they can do and accomplish every day - regardless of how society might have not always been very welcoming to the disability community.



Hilton said the inclusive book list features a plethora of different books about specific disabilities or disabilities in general, allowing people to learn more or be able to see themselves - which can be a very powerful thing for kids to see. The books are available year-round.



Hilton noted that in Livingston County, 1 in 6 children from kindergarten to 6th grade have a disability. Whether people can see that someone has a disability or someone has an invisible disability; she said it’s important to be able to learn about others, have empathy, and be proud of all of those things.



Hilton added they’re also hoping to raise awareness about The Arc Livingston and everything it does, as many people might not be familiar.

The Arc Livingston is a non-profit that empowers people with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they as citizens are valued and can participate fully in their community. It also provides various programs and support services.



The inclusive book list and bookmark contest page can be accessed on The Arc Livingston’s website. That link is provided, as well as a link to its new Facebook page, with followers being encouraged.