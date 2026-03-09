“Talking With Kids About Relationships” Virtual Workshop Tuesday

March 9, 2026

A free workshop is set Tuesday to help aid parents, guardians, and caregivers of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities with what can sometimes be a difficult conversation.



“Talking With Kids About Relationships” is being hosted by The Arc Livingston and LACASA.



Organizer say talking about sexuality can be a difficult task. Thus, Tuesday’s session aims to help parents and guardians become more comfortable discussing the topic by exploring what to cover when, and the most effective ways to talk about the sensitive topic.



The workshop is for parents and guardians of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 18 and younger.



The virtual event is free and takes place Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30pm via Zoom.



