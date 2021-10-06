New Arc Livingston Executive Director Named

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An organization that serves those with developmental disabilities in Livingston County has named a new leader.



Carol Lynn Taggart of Howell will be replacing longtime Executive Director Anne Richardson, who is retiring in December.



Taggart comes to The Arc with what was said to be a diverse background in the non-profit sector and was most recently the Director of Advancement at Michigan Humanities in Okemos. She and her family have lived in Livingston County for 18 years - 9 of which was spent at the Cromaine District Library in Hartland Township as the Marketing and Development Manager.



The Arc Livingston exists to empower persons with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they as citizens are valued, and that they can participate fully in and contribute to the life of their community.



A press release states that Taggart is looking forward to being an agent of change, enlightenment, and education through her work at The Arc Livingston. Taggart said she’s thrilled to be a part of the outstanding organization that has done such wonderful work in Livingston County. She said Richardson has been an outstanding leader and she’s honored to be selected as the next executive director – adding she can’t wait to support the people of Livingston County through this important work.



More information about advocacy support and other services offered through The Arc Livingston is available in the attached release.