The Arc Celebrates The Anniversary Of The ADA

July 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local organization that advocates and assists people with disabilities is holding a special event in recognition of the anniversary of landmark legislation.



The Arc Livingston is celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, July 26th. The ADA is an important civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. Its purpose is to make sure that people with disabilities are given the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.



The public is invited to celebrate this legislation with Arc staff between 11am and 1pm next Monday. Light refreshments will be provided. The Arc Livingston is located at 2980 Dorr Road, in Genoa Township.