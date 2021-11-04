Arc Fashion Show Is Again Virtual, With Expanded Silent Auction

November 4, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Local celebrities will take to the virtual catwalk later this month in a fundraiser to help those with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 28th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show, which will be held in a virtual format for the second straight year, on Thursday, November 18th.



Anne Richardson is the outgoing Executive Director for the Arc and says participants will be Zooming in from their various locations that evening. Richardson, along with board member Larry Prout Jr. and incoming Director Carol Taggart, joined WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning to discuss the event.



There will be live and silent auctions with a variety of items being made available, which Richardson says has been made possible by their generous community partners.



The multi-day silent auction will start on Friday, November 12th and will include sports memorabilia, rare collectibles, games and gift cards. It will run through the night of the show on the 18th. And as in years past, Cooper & Binkley Jewelers will sponsor a jewelry raffle drawing that evening as well.



The live auction that evening will include a chance to spend a day working alongside James Roth, a master blacksmith and a racing experience at Michigan International Speedway.



All of the funds raised help The Arc provide advocacy, information and referral and support services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.