Arc Fashion Show Goes Virtual, But Expands Silent Auction

November 2, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A fashion show fundraiser later this month will help provide a critical voice for families and individuals dealing with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 27th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show on Thursday, November 19th. But as with most fundraisers this year, this one will be a virtual event. Anne Richardson is the Arc’s Executive Director. She and Arc Ambassador Larry Prout Jr. were guests Monday morning on WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning, and said while they can’t gather in person this year, the trade-off will be a multi-day silent auction taking place online, starting Sunday, November 15th and running through the night of the show on the 19th.



And as in years past, Cooper & Binkley Jewelers will sponsor a jewelry raffle drawing that evening as well. All of the funds raised help The Arc provide advocacy, information and referral and support services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.