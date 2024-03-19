Arby's In Genoa Township To Be Remodeled

March 19, 2024

A fast-food restaurant in Genoa Township is getting a needed facelift.



An expansion, remodel, and related site improvements have been approved for the Arby’s restaurant on the north side of Grand River between Grand Oaks and Cleary Drive.



The Township Board approved an environmental impact assessment for the project, as recommended by the Planning Commission.



Updates to both the inside and the outside of the building are being required by Arby’s Corporation. A 364-square-foot addition will also be built to hold a large freezer and free up space inside.



The applicant had worked to try and acquire some property for a larger expansion but was not successful so will be working within the constraints of the existing property.



The stacking parking spaces have been altered to meet requirements and landscaping will be updated. The pole sign is being removed and a new monument sign will be installed.



