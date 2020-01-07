Arabic Language Option Added To New SOS Self-Service Stations

January 7, 2020

Customers at new and improved Secretary of State self-service stations now have access to another language in which to complete their transactions.



The easy-to-use self-service stations being installed across the state to replace old, unreliable and frequently malfunctioning Secretary of State kiosks now offer another technological advantage: the option for customers to complete their transactions in English, Spanish or Arabic. The new self-service stations, 60 of which have been installed since October 27th, were initially programmed for English and Spanish. They received a software update last month that added the Arabic language option.



Documents now offered in Spanish and Arabic include applications for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, and applications and the requirements checklist for a driver’s license and ID card. To date, more than 75,000 registration renewal transactions have been completed in English, more than 450 in Spanish and more than 70 in Arabic. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says they’ve “heard the call from communities for better language access, and plan to continue translating additional documents in the future.”



In addition to the 93 branch office kiosk replacements, an additional 57 self-service stations will be installed at certain Kroger and Meijer locations around the state. Locally, the new self-service station is already installed and running at the Secretary of State’s Genoa Township office.



Other improved features of the new kiosks allow those paying with credit to add American Express to their options alongside the current Visa, MasterCard, and Discover cards. At some stations, cash will be accepted, though that is not an option at the Livingston County branch. The rollout of the 150 new stations is expected to be complete by April. By March of 2021, customers will also be able to process driver’s license and state ID cards.



Foreign language-speaking community representatives with suggestions on additional documents that would be helpful to translate can contact the Office of Communications at 517-335-3264 or SOS-News@Michigan.gov. (DK)