Local Boaters & Anglers Reminded To Clean Equipment

August 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s still time left for Livingston County boaters and anglers to enjoy being out on the water but as the season comes to a close, they’re being reminded to do their part in stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species.



Whether large or small bodies of water, the state is continuing to stress the importance of minimizing the spread of aquatic invasive species and cleaning equipment.



Aquatic invasive species continue to be spread by boaters and anglers, primarily by those who travel between waterways without cleaning their equipment. They can be spread by anchors, boats, fishing gear, waders, and other watercrafts.



The state is continuing programs as part of its “Not MI Species Webinar Series”, which is aimed at invasive species prevention and response in Michigan. One held recently was “Why, Oh Why Won’t They Clean, Drain and Dry? Understanding Impediments to Boater and Angler Behavior Change”.



The program explored why boaters and wading anglers aren’t cleaning despite knowing the risks of spread. Carrie Meier from Daniel Hayes’ lab in the MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife interviewed 1,000 boaters and anglers to better understand why as part of a research project.



Current outreach focuses heavily on recommended cleaning steps such as cleaning, draining, and drying to stop aquatic hitchhikers. While campaigns are increasing knowledge, Meijer said unfortunately they’re still seeing spread and are working to determine what the knowledge-to-action gap is.



Meijer noted some concerns expressed by boaters and anglers were the effects on native species and the impacts on recreation. The risks of spread, norm changes, and combatting impediments such as time and inconvenience were also discussed.



A link to the program is provided.