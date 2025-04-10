April Marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April 10, 2025

April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.



As such, local police agencies and others throughout the state are teaming up with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning for a high-visibility enforcement effort during April.



Throughout the month, police officers across the state will remind drivers about the dangers of distracted driving while enforcing Michigan’s Hands-Free Law, which took effect on June 30th, 2023. The goal of the initiative is to reduce traffic crashes caused by distracted drivers - ultimately preventing injuries and deaths associated with mobile device use and texting while driving.





A list of participating agencies is provided in the top link. Some in the WHMI listening area include:



-Chelsea Police

-Grand Blanc Township Police

-Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

-Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

-MSP Brighton Post

-Northfield Township Police

-Novi Police





According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, in 2023, there were 15,136 motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver in Michigan, which resulted in 5,889 injuries and 59 fatalities. In 2022, there were 15,441 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in 5,905 injuries and 57 fatalities.



OHSP Director Katie Bower said “While we are encouraged by a decrease in the number of distracted driving crashes and injuries, we must also acknowledge the increase in fatalities. This should be alarming to all roadway users and amplifies the need to encourage safer driving behaviors. Officers will be stepping up enforcement and on the lookout for anyone who is texting or committing other Hands-Free Law violations while driving.”



The Office says distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads. Cell phone use — specifically, texting, talking, and social media use — has become the most common distraction. Other risky actions are said to include adjusting the radio or GPS, applying makeup, eating, and drinking. The Office said “Any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel is extremely reckless and can have devastating consequences”



Research showed the most common crash type for distracted-driving crashes in 2023 was rear-end crashes - which accounted for 48.7% of all distracted-driving crashes in 2023.



Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II said “One traffic fatality is too many and often preventable, if people focus on the roadway rather than be distracted. Through our partnership with OHSP and educational initiatives influencing driver behavior, we’re making a safer Michigan by reducing roadway crashes, injuries and fatalities.”



Bower further pointed to some data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) that shows since the Hands-Free Law took effect on June 30th, 2023, Michigan has seen a 10.5% decrease in mobile-device distraction.



CMT, a Massachusetts-based technology company, utilizes safe-driving programs that help drivers save on insurance and better understand their risk. Drivers voluntarily enroll in the programs, which generate data that CMT uses to track and analyze driver behavior on Michigan roadways, such as smart-phone-related distractions, with the goal of reducing risky-driving habits.



Bower said “These vital indicators translate into lives saved. While we are making gains, it’s crucial that all drivers and passengers be aware of the dangers of distracted driving and how it impacts all roadways users.”



Of the 15,136 crashes involving distracted driving in Michigan in 2023:



-5,490 crashes (36.3 percent) occurred at an intersection.

-2,940 crashes (19.4 percent) involved a lane departure.

-2,558 crashes (16.9 percent) involved a distracted driver aged 20 or younger.



The Office warns that violating Michigan’s Hands-Free Law can be costly:



For the first offense, a $100 ticket and/or 16 hours of community service; for the second offense, a $250 ticket and/or 24 hours of community service; and for a third offense within a three-year-period, the driver must complete a driving-improvement course.



For more information about Michigan’s Hands-Free Law, visit the provided bottom link.