Applications Open for Michigan Home Heating Credit

March 20, 2023

Michiganders who need help with their energy bills can now apply for the Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.



Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the Home Heating Credit. Applicants are not required to file a Michigan individual income tax return to receive the credit.



"While it may be March, heating season is still in full force as we navigate yet another chilly Michigan spring," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "This credit can provide assistance on heating bills during our cold seasons, allowing individuals to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities. Please don't hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you're eligible."



Individuals can apply for the Home Heating Credit electronically through the e-File system.



Forms and instructional materials are available online or by calling 517-636-4486. Forms are also available at many libraries, Northern Michigan post offices, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) offices across the state.



All applications for the credit must be received by Sept. 30, 2023.



Over the last five years, around 257,500 claimants each year have received the Home Heating Credit, with an average credit of $209.



More information and resources available for heating assistance are available at the provided link.



