Applications Open for Livingston County Sheriff's Office Explorers Program

January 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Do you know a teen or young adult with an interest in law enforcement?



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for their Explorer program, which is open to teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 20.



Participants will have the opportunity to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement firsthand.



Meetings are held throughout the year on Sundays. There is also a state-wide competition during which “the explorers put their training and skills up against posts from around the state, competing for the Governor’s Cup,” the press release said.



Meetings consist of several elements related to law enforcement, including demonstrations by K-9 officers and the bomb squad, sitting with 911 dispatchers, presentations related to Crimes Scene Investigations, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and FBI along with tours of the Livingston County Jail and Michigan State Police facilities. Explorers are also eligible to ride along with the Sheriff’s Office.



All explorers are required to attend the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Advisory Committee Academy once within the first two years of joining. The academy is a “week-long paramilitary style boot camp which provides Explorers a taste of attending a police academy.”



To qualify, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0, maintain appropriate school attendance and behavior, have a clean criminal history and be able to pass a background check.



The application can be found at the link below. It should be submitted to Deputy Jacob Toledo at jtoledo@livgov.com. For questions or more information, call Sergeant Neff at 517-546-2440 ext. 4843.