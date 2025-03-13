Applications Open for 2 Scholarships Through Lake Trust Foundation

March 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Lake Trust Foundation is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program.



The 2025 New Beginnings Scholarship and the Michigan Impact Scholarship are both being offered this year.



The New Beginnings Scholarship will award four Michigan residents who are enrolled or plan to enroll in a technical education program, trade school or a technical field at a Michigan college or university in 2025 up to $7,500 each. The scholarship is focused on those pursuing careers in “high-demand skilled trades and technical fields such as welding, plumbing, nursing and construction.”



The Michigan Impact Scholarship is being offered through a partnership with Cleary University. One Michigan resident will receive a full-tuition award to begin their undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Cleary University, either online or at any of their campus locations, in the fall of 2025. The scholarship is open to all applicants, but special consideration will be given to those enrolling in programs aligned with Michigan’s high-demand careers through 2028. These careers support fields critical to the state’s economic growth, the announcement about the scholarships said. A link to the list of careers is linked below.



“These scholarships provide Michigan residents the chance to pursue their passions, build successful careers and contribute to strengthening our state’s workforce in high-demand industries,” Amanda Huszti-Vickers, Managing Director of the Lake Trust Foundation, said. “By supporting these efforts, we’re helping to shape the future of Michigan’s communities and its economy.”



The Lake Trust Foundation has awarded more than $1.9 million in scholarships since 2013.



Applications for both scholarships are being accepted through Apr. 21. Recipients will be announced in late spring. The link to apply is below.