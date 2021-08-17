Applications Being Accepted For Sheriff's Explorer Program

August 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Young adults have an opportunity to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement first-hand through a locally offered program.



The Livingston County Sheriff Office’s Explorer Program is designed for young adults age 14 to 20 with a strong interest in law enforcement. The Explorer Post meets on Sundays regularly throughout the year. Explorers train for the Annual State Competition in which their training and skills are put to the test against other posts from around the state as they compete for the Governor’s Cup.



When explorers are not training for competition, their meetings will relate to law enforcement departments with demonstrations from the K-9 and Bomb Squad, tours of the Michigan State Police crime lab and the Livingston County Jail, and sitting with 911 operators. Explorers will be required to attend the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Advisory Committee Academy once within their first two years of joining the post.



The Academy is a week-long camp that provides explorers with a taste of attending a police academy. Applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and have a clean criminal record.



The application can be found through this link: https://www.livgov.com/sheriff/Pages/Explorers.aspx



Applications can be submitted to Deputy Brad Neff at bneff@livgov.com. If you have questions or would like more information, contact Deputy Neff at 517-546-2440 ext 4539.