Applications Being Accepted for Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship

March 9, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Historical Society is accepting applications for its Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship, named after a past board member.



The $2,500 scholarship is given yearly to a student from either Brighton High School, FlexTech High School, Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy or the Bridge Alternative High School.



Eligible candidates are 11th or 12th grade students or one who has graduated in the past five years and is furthering their education by attending a skilled trade/vocation or technology school.



The scholarship check will be written to the school the awardee is attending.



Applications must be submitted by April 30. The one-page application is linked below .



For additional questions, please contact any of the counselors at the above schools.