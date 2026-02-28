Applications Being Accepted for Lakes Area Citizens Police Academy

February 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Police in South Lyon, Wixom, Walled Lake and Novi are scheduled to start their four-week Citizen Police Academy this Wednesday, March 4.



"Some of the topics are going to be drone operation, crime scene investigations, patrol operations, Oakland County Sheriff's Office search and rescue, fraud investigations and a trip to the medical examiner's office," Chief Bonnie Unruh told South Lyon City Council last week.



There is also a class with the Michigan State Police bomb squad, firearms and demonstration by the Walled Lake Fire Department.



"It was a great learning experience," Mayor Stephen Kennedy said of the Citizen Police Academy. "It's a great opportunity for residents in the city to get a better understanding of the various facets involved with policing. I encourage everyone to sign up for that, if they can fit it into their schedule."



You must live or work in one of the four participating communities to be eligible for the Citizens Police Academy.



If you would like more information before filling out the application linked/attached below, you can contact Sgt. Faught at (248)437-1773.