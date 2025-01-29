Applications Approved for 19 Brighton Events in 2025

January 29, 2025

Brighton's popular Gilmore Girls event, Destination Stars Hollow, will return in September, but span a three-day weekend to avoid a repeat of last year's massive one-day turnout.



"As everybody knows, we had a very, very large turnout for that event. "We didn't realize there was going to be that many people," said Patty Thomas, assistant to the city's DPS director.



"Members of our committee met with the applicants last month and talked about last year, what their plan is for this year. We're pretty confident we'll be able to handle this event over the three days, just like we do for other multi-day events."



Upwards of 40,000 Gilmore Girl fans showed up a year ago. Thomas says organizers plan to provide shuttle service parking and partner with food vendors this time around.



City Council on Tuesday approved applications for a total of 19 events already planned this year.



"Smokin' Jazz and Barbecue Blues Festival has changed," said Thomas. "It's now Brighton's Rock-N-Blues Festival. They're no longer having the large tent and stage, alcohol and beer tent out here in the municipal lot. They're going to keep all that open and all of their music is going to be at the AMP."



"The alcohol will just be Social District alcohol, so they're not going to have any of that there," she added.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce also plans to host a new event called Brighton's Country Boots & Beats, a one-day event June 21.



The Pound! also will not hold its Weekends on West event this year. They have requested a one-day event called "Happy Dad Promotional Party," which is a Father’s Day promotional event for Happy Dad Seltzer. There will be a concert, giveaways, and games.



The calendar so far includes:



Farmers Market, Saturdays May 3-October 25

Cinco de Mayo, May 5

Memorial Day Parade, May 26

Swing at the Amp!, Mondays May 26-September 1

Free Fishing Derby for Kids, June 7

Turn Up the Amp!, Wednesdays June-September

Happy Dad Promotional Party, June 14

Brighton's Country Boots & Beats, June 21

Annual Hungry Duck Run, July 4

July 4th Parade, July 4

Kiwanis Terrific Tuesdays, July-August

A Taste of Brighton, July 11-12

Main Street Mile and Farmers Market, July 19

Brighton Street Art Fair, August 22-24

Brighton's Rock-N-Blues Festival, September 5-6

Destination Stars Hollow, September 19-21

BHS Homecoming Parade, October 17

Veterans Day Parade, November 8

Brighton Ladies Night, December 4



