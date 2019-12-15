Applications Being Accepted For BAS Schools Of Choice

December 15, 2019

The Brighton Area School District is accepting applications for the Schools of Choice program for the second semester, which starts on Jan. 21st.



There are a limited number of openings in the first-through-fourth grades, grades 6 and 7 and high school, which is grades 9 through 12). The deadline for applying is next Wednesday, Dec. 18th. Online applications can be obtained by going to brightonk12.com, or interested parents can come to the BECC building at East Main and Church streets and meet with central enrollment coordinator Karen Jacobs. Her office is located on the second floor at the end of the hallway to the right.



The Brighton Area Schools is currently tracking its enrollment and would like to hear from people who have moved out of the district during the current school year but who would like to remain in the school district. Those with questions or who need additional help are asked to contact the superintendent’s office at 810/299-4040 or send an e-mail to acromis@brightonk12.com. (TT)