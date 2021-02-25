Applicants Sought For Vacancy On County Planning Commission

Interested residents have until Friday to apply for a vacant seat on the Livingston County Planning Commission.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is looking to fill a vacancy for a member representing residential on the Livingston County Planning Commission. The Commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30pm.



The posting for the position states that Planning Commissioners are expected to attend monthly meetings to review and make recommendations on rezoning cases, zoning ordinance and master plan amendments as submitted by the sixteen townships in the county.



Commission members receive mileage reimbursement and per diem compensation for each meeting they attend. Those interested in applying are asked to submit a resume and letter of interest by Friday. Details are available through the provided link.