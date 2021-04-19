Applicant Withdraws Plan to Build Asphalt Plant In Tyrone Township

April 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The applicant behind a proposed asphalt plant in Tyrone Township has withdrawn his application, citing negative feedback and resistance toward the proposed plant.



The decision was announced in an e-mail this morning from Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham and follows last week’s Planning Commission meeting, which John Sawyer of Capital Asphalt, nor any representatives attended. Cunningham's email stated; "Capital Asphalt has sent a letter to Tyrone Township over the weekend withdrawing their application to construct an asphalt plant within Tyrone Township." Cunningham added that “they mentioned the negative feedback and resistance toward the proposed plant as the main reason cited for withdrawing. In the letter, Capital Asphalt thanked everyone for their efforts and were very appreciative."



The plan had sought to rezone two parcels from Farming Residential to Heavy Industrial on 124 acres north of Center Road and west of Old US-23, and then construct the plant on a portion of that land along with warehouses. It immediately drew opposition from residents, who eventually formed a group called Residents for Community Preservation to rally against the plan.



At last week’s meeting, review letters from an independent planning firm for the three applications – the two rezoning requests and special land use – recommended denial based on "significant missing information" needed for the Commission to make an informed decision.



Among the items that officials were looking to have been provided were an emergency management plan, an environmental impact study, reviews from police and fire departments, and a potential study on how surrounding property values could be impacted.



With today’s announcement, the plan to build an asphalt plant is seemingly at an end. However, questions remain about the two rezoning requests for the land, which is not owned by Sawyer, but instead a third party from Oakland County. Sara Dollman-Jersey with Residents for Community Preservation said they are seeking clarification on that issue. She also said the group would remain active and turn its attention to the township's Master Plan process, to ensure that future development is more agreeable to residents.