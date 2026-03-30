Reversed Court Ruling In MDOC Scabies Lawsuit

March 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling in a case involving an area women’s prison and scabies.



The United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently issued a decision stating that Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials have qualified immunity in a 2019 case brought against them, the MDOC, and other defendants by individuals who had contracted scabies while incarcerated at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.



The decision reversing the lower court in part concludes that MDOC officials did not violate the Eighth Amendment by “their reliance on the front-line medical providers.”



MDOC says the Sixth Circuit Court sent the case back to the lower court to dismiss all monetary damages claims under the Eighth Amendment.



MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington commented “Department officials work every day to ensure a consistent community standard of care to those living in our facilities through the use of subject matter experts and qualified healthcare staff. We appreciate the court’s attention to this matter.”



The MDOC oversees Michigan’s 26 state prisons that house over 32,000 incarcerated individuals. The department employs over 10,000 staff who operate prisons, parole and probation offices, education and reentry initiatives, factory and skills training, and more.



The class-action suit centers on alleged “unhealthy living conditions and lack of adequate medical care”. It was filed in March of 2019, with plaintiffs asserting they were exposed to and contracted scabies, and were denied adequate medical care.